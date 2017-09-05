Week 1 fantasy sleepers: Brandon Marshall set to deliver

Week 1 Fantasy Flames: Marshall to lay down law in Big D

Each week the Noise highlights under-started names who he believes are destined to torch the competition. To qualify, each player must be started in fewer than 60 percent of Yahoo! leagues. Speaking as an accountability advocate, I will post results, whether genius or moronic, the following week (Scoring thresholds – QB: 18 fpts, RB: 12 fpts, WR: 11 fpts: TE: 10 fpts; .5 PPR). If you’re a member of TEAM HUEVOS, reveal your Week 1 Flames in the comments section below.

Sam Bradford, Min, QB (3 percent started, $31 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: vs. NO (Game over/under: 48)

Dinner at the neighborhood Applebee’s Bar and Grill. That’s the excitement level most people house toward Bradford, though to be fair cheeseburger egg rolls could be money on the late-night, half-price tip. Mundane feelings are understandable. Despite setting the NFL’s single-season completion percentage record in ’16, he failed to register a favorable YPA (7.0) and finished outside the position’s top-20 in fantasy points per game. At second pass, however, Bradford was better than his superficial numbers may indicate. According to the NFL’s NextGenStats he ranked No. 9 with a 105.4 passer rating on balls thrown beyond 20 yards. This is why the Vikings coaching staff made the shrewd move to shift Stefon Diggs outside. The receiver’s playmaking ability combined with Bradford’s downfield efficiency could be a match made in fantasy heaven, especially with the Saints in town. New Orleans’ secondary has struggled since the city’s French occupation. It’s highly doubtful in this Marshon Lattimore (rookie) and Delvin Breaux (94.8 passer RTG allowed in ’16) era much changes. With Dalvin Cook now in tow and other suitable weapons at his disposal, Bradford, arguably the most overpaid QB in league history, for once justifies his exorbitant salary. Don’t be shocked if he lands inside the position’s top-10 Week 1.

Fearless Forecast: 291 passing yards, 2 passing touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 19.6 fantasy points

Bilal Powell, NYJ, RB (40 percent started, $16 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at Buf (Over/Under: 41)

Whenever someone utters “Bilal Powell” it sounds like he/she has a mouth stuffed with marshmallows. It doesn’t quite roll off the tongue. But announcers for the ‘mammoth’ tilt between the Bills and Jets better be prepared. The rusher’s name will be called early and often. Despite recent trade/cut rumors, Matt Forte enters Week 1 a Jet. The ancient veteran is poised to shoulder at least 40-50 percent of the opportunity share, but Powell is the more desirable rusher. His versatility and explosiveness are superior to Forte’s. Last year, he ranked inside the RB top-15 in juke rate, total evaded tackles, breakaway run percentage and yards after contact per touch. His top-three output from Weeks 14-17 should carry over into the Jets’ “Suck for Sam” (or “Rebuild for Rosen”) campaign. Powell will be the featured back when New York faces deficits, an occurrence bound to happen routinely this year. The Buffalo game is only the first of many long Sundays for Fireman Ed. Zeroing in on the matchup, because Marcell Dareus and Kyle Williams are rather immovable up front bank on OC John Morton drawing up plays to exploit Buffalo’s weak edges. In other words, “Boom Boom” detonates off-tackle and on designed “space” receptions. Trust him as an RB2 in 12-team formats.

Fearless Forecast: 13 carries, 57 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 33 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 17.5 fantasy points

Thomas Rawls, Sea, RB (5 percent started, $19 in Yahoo DFS)

Matchup: at GB (Over/Under: 49.5)

From the window to the Rawls, Seattle’s backfield is an absolute mess. Eddie Lacy, who resembled a rusted out three-wheeled golf cart in the Preseason, and Rawls were recently tabbed as “co-starters” by Pete Carroll. Impressive rookie Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise also figure into the mix. Complicating matters, the offensive line couldn’t create space for a rodent. It ranked No. 26 in run-blocking last year per Football Outsiders. After a shaky August, it may again wallow in the dungeon. Though the leaky front is a major concern, Rawls is the Seahawks rusher to own. Remember how dynamite he was in 2015? That year he ranked No. 12 in juke rate, averaged 5.6 yards per carry and posted a 3.1 YAC. In the ‘Hawks’ proposed RBBC he should tally at least 12-14 touches per game starting in Green Bay. Mike Daniels, Kenny Clark and Nick Perry are quality gap pluggers, but most publications label the Packers’ run defense “average.” Fully recovered from a minor ankle injury, Rawls and the ground game will be emphasized in an attempt to keep Aaron Rodgers at bay. Likely to be under-owned in DFS, he’s a tremendous contrarian play.

