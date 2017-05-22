Is Weeden an Option at Quarterback for Texans?

The Houston Texans have an unsettled quarterback situation heading into the 2017 season. A very unappealing trio of an unproven three year player, a rookie and an unsuccessful veteran. But could the veteran, Brandon Weeden, end up being the starter week one for the Texans?

Weeden is not by any means a successful journeyman starter. A career quarterback rating of 76 is less than stellar. Even worse is his win-loss record, standing at a disappointing 6-19 over five seasons. A career pass completion percentage of 57.9 is also less than inspiring. Weeden’s completion percentage would have him ranked 29th overall, just ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Cam Newton.

What is promising about Weeden is the improvement in completion percentage and reduced turnovers. In Weeden’s 23 appearances in Cleveland, Weeden only completed 55.9 percent of his passes and threw 26 interceptions and fumbling 12 times. Sacks were also a major issue early on in his career, being sacked 56 times in his first two seasons with Cleveland.

Since leaving Cleveland, Weeden has improved in all of the previous statistical categories. While his appearances outside of Cleveland have been limited to only 11, the trajectory of his statistics project better outcomes compared to before. With a completion percentage of 66.9 and a touchdown-interception ratio of eight to four, he has been able show improvement in his passing ability. Avoiding sacks is never going to be a strong suit for Weeden, however he was able to cut it down to only 11 in his last 11 appearances. By comparison, his sack ratio is now even compared to the previous 2.43-1. Fumbling is always going to be an issue for Weeden, but limiting his fumbles to three over the past three seasons is an obvious sign of improvement.

When Weeden excelled the most, was when he was part of a team with a strong running game. In his rookie season, he was paired with Trent Richardson who actually appeared to be a capable NFL running back. Using the running game to set up the pass, Weeden performed adequately. Which is the least you can ask for with an inexperienced quarterback. Weeden did not play much while in Dallas and even less when he signed with Houston.

What needs to be considered with making a decision about Weeden and his status on the team is inexperience elsewhere on the roster. Deshaun Watson is a rookie who will need a lot of time to learn the NFL game. If the coaching staff had faith in Tom Savage, Watson would not be in Houston. Watson is the heir apparent in Houston, this is obvious, however he has to wait out time to secure the starting job.

Houston currently has a strong enough running game where the pressure would not be on Weeden to win the game himself. An offensive game plan where Weeden hands it off 30 times and throws it no more than 25 is the key to success. Lamar Miller, D’Onta Foreman and Alfred Blue can handle the heavy lifting while Weeden manages the game. Weeden needs to be a game manager in this type of offensive scheme. Houston has the pieces in place for Weeden to excel in this type of scenario.

The strong defense in Houston also helps Weeden’s cause. With a strong running game and a great defense, Weeden doesn’t have to play outside his ability and comfort zone. There are various examples over the years of teams using this exact formula and being successful. What instantly comes to mind are two Ravens teams who both won the Super Bowl. The 2000 Ravens played great defense while Trent Dilfer managed the game. The 2012 Ravens used the same formula but with game manager Joe Flacco.

In the end, it comes down to what the coaching staff believes what the ceiling is for the team this season. Weeden is experienced enough to know what he does well and what is beyond his capabilities. Players such as Savage and Watson don’t know that yet. Watson’s ceiling is much higher than Savage or Weeden, but young players make mistakes. Mistakes are exactly what this team can’t afford.

