Wednesday morning one-liners

Jets top pick Jamal Adams is gaining notice at OTAs.

Football Outsiders expects the Bills to be measurably worse this season.

New Dolphin Nate Allen is excited to work with Reshad Jones.

Patriots LB Dont’a Hightower is raising awareness of diabetes, in honor of his mother.

The Ravens are working on establishing an identity on offense.

Bengals WR A.J. Green thinks he has plenty of good years left in him.

The Browns are taking it slowly with top pick Myles Garrett.

The Steelers told S Daimion Stafford to lose weight, so he dropped 10 pounds.

The Texans are having a Jets reunion in their offensive line room.

Indianapolis wants to see RB Marlon Mack’s explosiveness translate to big plays on offense.

Calais Campbell is showing leadership in Jacksonville.

Titans WR Taywan Taylor is making a good first impression.

Broncos CB Chris Harris thinks NFL Network’s Top 100 rankings are “a joke.”

Chiefs coach Andy Reid embraces high expectations.

Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing thought his players looked like they celebrated a little too much on Memorial Day.

The Chargers are still getting some favorable press in San Diego.

Stephen Jones continues to think LB Jaylon Smith will make a difference in Dallas.

Are the Giants scared off from Colin Kaepernick in part because of the Josh Brown case?

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz needs to coach up the cornerbacks.

Washington OLB Trent Murphy said finding out he was suspended was like a punch in the gut.

Bears CB Kyle Fuller says he’s healthy.

Here’s a look at the most important Lions this season.

The Packers’ chief contract negotiator knows he has to play hardball, even with players he likes.

Vikings WR Laquon Treadwell is trying to bounce back from a disappointing rookie year.

The Falcons like what they have in a young group of linebackers.

The Panthers’ video team is going high tech.

Can Saints WR Michael Thomas be the next Julio Jones?

Jon Gruden and Malcolm Glazer are going into the Bucs’ Ring of Honor.

The Cardinals’ special teams has to get better.

Rams QB Dylan Thompson has some experience serving as the team’s camp arm.

The 49ers’ coaches are talking to veteran players about the importance of competition.

Seahawks S Earl Thomas appears to be making progress after last year’s broken leg.