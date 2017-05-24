Wednesday morning one-liners

Jay Ajayi may be the Dolphins’ most important player.

Is former Bills GM Doug Whaley breaking his arm by patting himself on the back?

For Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski, the key to cashing in is staying healthy.

Sheldon Richardson thinks he can have a monster season in the Jets’ defense.

Ravens TE Dennis Pitta is a big fan of The Bachelorette.

Bengals CB Dre Kirkpatrick says he’ll be back in two weeks from a hand injury.

The Browns think they have reasons for optimism.

Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is finally back to work.

Texans QB Tom Savage and coach Bill O’Brien are getting on the same page.

Colts OT Le’Raven Clark may be ready to make a big jump.

Is Jaguars QB Blake Bortles ready to bounce back in a big way?

Titans QB Marcus Mariota is making progress.

Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are sharing the spotlight at Broncos OTAs.

Chiefs WR Jeremy Maclin is determined to have a big year.

Raiders third-round pick Eddie Vanderdoes isn’t allowed to attend OTAs because of the NFL’s rules keeping players out until their schools finish their spring semesters.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers is as competitive in the offseason as he is in the regular season.

Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith is continuing to make progress in recovery from his devastating knee injury 17 months ago.

Is Odell Beckham’s absence from OTAs a sign of immaturity?

Eagles CB Patrick Robinson is blaming himself for his slow development.

Here’s a look at some of the camp competitions in Washington.

Will the Bears have a Top 5 pick again next year?

The Lions’ top two rookie draft picks are learning the defense together.

Packers G Jahri Evans wants to prove he’s elite.

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is showing his stuff at Vikings OTAs.

Falcons WR Julio Jones has a big-time fan in Ric Flair.

Will Panthers LT Matt Kalil play well after surgery?

Formerly a defensive lineman for the Raiders, Drew Iddings is trying to make the Saints as an offensive lineman.

Bucs backup QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is glad to have another Harvard man in the locker room in Cameron Brate.

Cardinals RB David Johnson wants to take the next step toward NFL greatness.

Rams QB Jared Goff is making strides in his first full offseason.

San Francisco LB Reuben Foster is doing as much as he can while protecting his surgically repaired shoulder from contact.

The Seahawks remember Cortez Kennedy as an all-time great on and off the field.