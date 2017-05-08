Webber: Vettel has ‘found himself again,’ Red Bull needs to do same

Mark Webber says his old teammate at Red Bull Racing, Sebastian Vettel, is back on the proper form that won him four consecutive World Championships from 2010 to 2013.

With Ferrari having put together one of its best cars in years, it’s allowed Vettel to reassert himself at the front of the field.

At the same point, Webber hopes Red Bull can make the necessary upgrades it needs to make it a three-team fight at the front of the Formula 1 grid. Red Bull is pinning some hopes on upgrades this weekend at the Spanish Grand Prix, but concerns exist that the Renault-powered, TAG Heuer-badged power unit simply isn’t up to the level of the Ferrari and Mercedes power units at the moment.

The Porsche ambassador and 2015 FIA World Endurance Championship World Champion who’s now retired from driving, and has no plans to revert course on that front, addressed both topics during a meeting with reporters in Spa this weekend for the WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

“They’ve done a great job. They’re very strong, reliability looks strong,” Webber said of Ferrari.

“Sebastian has found himself again. He smells the victories so now he comes alive. Between him and Lewis, Melbourne and some of the first few races, in Bahrain Lewis had to come back from a bad start. It’s very nicely poised. And fair play to Ferrari, they’ve done a good job, they’ve done their homework. They dropped on to the regulations very nicely.”

As for Red Bull?

“Red Bull need (to)… and they know that… they’re as hard on themselves as anyone. They’re a very realistic team,” Webber explained. “They never dream about results, they work hard, they get the job done. At the moment they’re on the back foot, they know that.

“Whether Max and Daniel can get the product… the thing is, there are individual races that might come into the window, but for the whole campaign now, it’s looking extremely challenging of course. Even a swing a little bit between Mercedes and Ferrari track to track, and Red Bull are still watching this from a distance.

“They don’t have the base. Reliability-wise, there are a few flaky moments, so this also brings some frustrations. Never, ever count them out, but they’ve got a big challenge ahead.”

Webber also downplayed talks that Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen will reach a boiling point in their relationship as teammates, same as Vettel and Webber occasionally did – most notably in the “Multi 21” team orders disobeying Vettel did at the 2013 Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Australian said that is not likely to happen until Red Bull’s car is back on form, winning races at the front as they did with regularity from 2009 through 2013.

“It’s not an issue until they start winning consistently,” he said. “When you’re fighting for third, fourth, fifth, sixth, doesn’t matter, because you’re both trying to get the team up there.

“But when you’ve got one more branch on the tree and you’re both trying to land on that branch, that’s an issue. They haven’t been really tested yet. So non-topic at the moment.”

The Spanish Grand Prix runs from 8 a.m. ET on Sunday morning, on NBCSN, with pre-race coverage beginning an hour earlier at 7 a.m. ET.

