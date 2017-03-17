Waymon Roberts, father of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, dies

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- The father of Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts died on Friday at age 68.

The team says Waymon Roberts passed away, but gave no further details.

Born in Houston, the elder Roberts served in the Marine Corps and retired as a master gunnery sergeant. At one time, he was stationed in Japan, where he met his wife, Eiko, and where his only son was born on Okinawa in 1972. The younger Roberts' childhood was spent moving from one military base to another before the family settled in San Diego.

Roberts will be replaced at the Dodgers' split-squad games on Friday night by bench coach Bob Geren and Triple-A Oklahoma City manager Bill Haselman.

Besides his wife and son, Roberts is survived by a daughter, Melissa.