Way too early game-by-game Seahawks predictions

Here are my way too early predictions for each game this year. I may be wrong about a game here or there, but my season prediction will stay the same: Seattle goes 12 – 4 and goes to the playoffs.
Week 1: Seattle at Green Bay September 10
Seattle 24 – Green Bay 23
Since November of 2006, the Seahawks have defeated the Packers only 4 times. Since 2012, two of those were in September. Playing away for the first game in Lambeau Field does give the Packers an advantage, but Seattle has seasoned players in key roles that can handle the pressure.
The reason for the close call is that the Packers may have lost Julius Peppers, but added players on the defensive side that will have an impact immediately. With Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb healthy, the Packers offense is at its most dangerous state.
In comparison, Seattle has improved on the defensive line to help stuff the run and contain Rodgers. With the additions of Luke Joeckel and Ethan Pocic on the offensive line, Seattle should be able to stave off the linebacker blitz and allow Wilson to run the option or just run in general. Win or lose, both teams will still be in the playoffs.
Week 2: 49ers in Seattle September 17
Seattle 42 – 49ers 3
New coach and in Seattle. Seattle will feel so unbeatable this game that you can expect a few trick plays to come out of their sleeves just because they can. Add rain to this game, which usually happens whenever the 49ers come to town, and you can pretty much guarantee that Seattle will win. Statistically speaking, Seattle does perform better than their adversaries when playing in the rain at home.
Week 3: Seahawks at Tennessee September 24
Seattle 17 – Titans 28
I can see this one getting out of hand fast. Marcus Mariota is a weapon that cannot be ignored in the backfield. The Seattle defense has struggled at times to defend against a running quarterback. On the bright side, they will lose to a team that will be in the playoffs in the AFC. Seattle will shake this one off and go six straight.
AROUND COVER32
Fantasy Football: What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry all have in common
cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Dolphins’ P, Matthew Haack
What’s Trending: Fact or fiction; debunking the Madden Curse
2017 Free Agency: Examing the top three remaining WR’s still available in free agency
This Week in NFL History: Looking back at the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 14 – May 20
Week 4: Colts in Seattle October 1
Seattle 35 – Colts 20
Expect Luck to be intercepted at least twice this game. Last season the Colts ranked 30th in defense. The offense was not much better and Luck’s completion rating was just over 63% with 13 interceptions. While the Colts did draft pretty well to improve that transparent defense, it still will not be enough for the Seahawks weapons.
Week 5: Seahawks at L.A. Rams October 8
Seattle 28 – Rams 7
If you thought that Seattle’s offensive line is bad, take a look at the Rams. They are ranked in the bottom five of power rankings, but did add Andrew Whitworth. They also added receiver Robert Woods. That would be great for them if they did not have to face K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor to stuff those mid routes. Relying on the defense will be too much in this game for the Rams. With a healthy Russell Wilson, do not expect last year’s results to be the norm.
Week 6: Bye week
If Seattle can get through the bye week without injury, arrests or any other distractions, I will call it a win.
Week 7: Seahawks at Giants October 22
Seattle 24 – New York 22
Giants did well to keep a core of players during free agency and drafted well with a couple of immediate starters. Power ranked at number seven, the Giants will be difficult to beat on the road. But Seattle is also coming off a bye week, which should give them the edge. This will be a slugfest until the end. The Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Richard Sherman showdown will be worth the price of admission.
Expect Brandon Marshall to be a favored target with the Seahawks double covering OBJ, which will be the Giants downfall. Seattle has won 5 of the last 7 matchups versus with 2 of the last 3 being in New York.
Week 8: Texans in Seattle October 29
Seattle 27 – Texans 23
The Houston J.J. Watts may have drafted Deshaun Watson, but they are still without a franchise quarterback and have a rookie at center. Lamar Miller may have had over 1,000 yards rushing, but he still was not a true threat last season.
The Texans defense is stingy, but power running, along with Doug Baldwin and Jimmy Graham connections will ensure victory for Seattle. Expect quite a few false starts from Houston when the 12s get wild.
Week 9: Redskins in Seattle November 5
Seattle 30 – Redskins 24
Kirk Cousins may not exactly be a franchise quarterback, but adding Pryor to the mix on offense may make the Redskins offense a group that can raise some eyebrows. Luckily for Seattle, the Redskins are more of an air raid offense which plays into Seattle’s favor.
Week 10: Seattle at Arizona November 9
Seattle 24 – Cardinals 20
Since 2013, Seattle has won or tied every time in Arizona. The game will be sloppy, but that is to be expected with Thursday games. At least this time the kickers will be more accurate, hopefully, than the last time. In my opinion Seattle should just go for two every time in this game. Refer to my other article about sending in Walsh or going for two for a deeper explanation.
Week 11: Falcons in Seattle November 20
Seattle 21 – Falcons 26
The Matt Ryan/Julio Jones connection will be on fire this game with Sherman needing help from Earl Thomas, leading to holes in the defense. The Falcons have picked up some key players to strengthen their already impressive defense. They will force Wilson to look towards Tyler Lockett and Jermaine Kearse for playmakers on the receiving end.
This will come down to the dwindling moments in the 4th quarter with Seattle having a chance to win with a touchdown. This will be the sixth playoff bound team in eleven weeks that Seattle faces. Finishing Week 11 with a positive record will really boost moral for the Seahawks and influence the rest of November and December.
Week 12: Seattle at San Francisco November 26
Seattle 28 – 49ers 20
Second time around the 49ers are putting up a larger fight against the Seahawks. The traveling will not be an issue. Still, with the coaching and quarterback position in San Francisco being a revolving door, do not expect the 49ers to shock the NFL.
Week 13: Eagles in Seattle December 3
Seahawks 26 – Eagles 14
Seahawks have won 3 straight against the Eagles and will be looking to continue that streak. Both teams are cold weather teams so there is no weather advantage. But when it comes to the sloshy rain from Seattle’s unpredictable weather, the Seahawks will hold an edge there.
The wind and wind chill could play a factor for quarterbacks and receivers. Kicking will be interesting and it may be safe to assume that Carroll will send in the offense to go for two a few times in this one. Fun fact: every time Seattle has beaten Philadelphia, Seattle scored 24 or more points. If the Seahawks hit that magic number, assume a victory is coming.
Week 14: Seahawks at Jacksonville December 10
Seahawks 24 – Jaguars 10
No disrespect, but it’s Jacksonville. While the Jaguars have drafted a franchise running back, Seattle will still be up two scores before half and coasting by the 4th quarter.
Week 15: Rams in Seattle December 17
Seattle 28 – Rams 29
This game will be a slug fest with until the end. In the 4th quarter Seattle will be leading 28 – 22. In the 4th quarter with 2:30 minutes left in the game, the Rams be seeing 4th down with Hecker being ready to punt. Instead of kicking, the Rams will run a trick play that will have them keeping the ball. The Rams will march down the field and score, but fail to convert for two. Heartbreaking, but this loss will not affect the Seahawks’ standing in the NFC West.
Week 16: Seattle at Dallas December 24
Seattle 35 – Dallas 42
The Cowboys have a great offensive line and running back and made improvements with their defensive ends. With the Seahawks trying to bounce back from a heartbreaking loss in Seattle, expect the Cowboys to exact vengeance upon the Seahawks. The Cowboys hold an 11 – 7 record over the Seahawks. This will be the last playoff team that Seattle will face before the postseason starts.
Week 17: Cardinals in Seattle December 31
Seattle 25 – Arizona 17
Last game of the regular season, Seattle needs a win and knows it. This will be the game that determines Seattle’s final seeding. Luckily the game is in Seattle and in the cold. While Deone Bucannon and Budda Baker are used to playing in the weather, they will not be enough to stop Seattle from marching down the field. Seattle will then cap off the NFC West
The post Way too early game-by-game Seahawks predictions appeared first on Cover32.
1.8k