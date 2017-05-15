Way too early game-by-game Seahawks predictions

October 22, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks assistant head coach/offensive line coach Tom Cable (left), head coach Pete Carroll (center), and quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 20-3. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Here are my way too early predictions for each game this year. I may be wrong about a game here or there, but my season prediction will stay the same: Seattle goes 12 – 4 and goes to the playoffs.

Week 1: Seattle at Green Bay September 10

Seattle 24 – Green Bay 23

Since November of 2006, the Seahawks have defeated the Packers only 4 times. Since 2012, two of those were in September. Playing away for the first game in Lambeau Field does give the Packers an advantage, but Seattle has seasoned players in key roles that can handle the pressure.

The reason for the close call is that the Packers may have lost Julius Peppers, but added players on the defensive side that will have an impact immediately. With Aaron Rodgers, Jordy Nelson, and Randall Cobb healthy, the Packers offense is at its most dangerous state.

In comparison, Seattle has improved on the defensive line to help stuff the run and contain Rodgers. With the additions of Luke Joeckel and Ethan Pocic on the offensive line, Seattle should be able to stave off the linebacker blitz and allow Wilson to run the option or just run in general. Win or lose, both teams will still be in the playoffs.

Week 2: 49ers in Seattle September 17

Seattle 42 – 49ers 3

New coach and in Seattle. Seattle will feel so unbeatable this game that you can expect a few trick plays to come out of their sleeves just because they can. Add rain to this game, which usually happens whenever the 49ers come to town, and you can pretty much guarantee that Seattle will win. Statistically speaking, Seattle does perform better than their adversaries when playing in the rain at home.

Week 3: Seahawks at Tennessee September 24

Seattle 17 – Titans 28

I can see this one getting out of hand fast. Marcus Mariota is a weapon that cannot be ignored in the backfield. The Seattle defense has struggled at times to defend against a running quarterback. On the bright side, they will lose to a team that will be in the playoffs in the AFC. Seattle will shake this one off and go six straight.

AROUND COVER32

Fantasy Football: What do Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Jennifer Lopez and Halle Berry all have in common

cover32 Exclusive: A one-on-one exclusive interview with new Dolphins’ P, Matthew Haack

What’s Trending: Fact or fiction; debunking the Madden Curse

2017 Free Agency: Examing the top three remaining WR’s still available in free agency

This Week in NFL History: Looking back at the NFL’s most impactful moments from May 14 – May 20

Week 4: Colts in Seattle October 1

Seattle 35 – Colts 20

Expect Luck to be intercepted at least twice this game. Last season the Colts ranked 30th in defense. The offense was not much better and Luck’s completion rating was just over 63% with 13 interceptions. While the Colts did draft pretty well to improve that transparent defense, it still will not be enough for the Seahawks weapons.

Week 5: Seahawks at L.A. Rams October 8

Seattle 28 – Rams 7

If you thought that Seattle’s offensive line is bad, take a look at the Rams. They are ranked in the bottom five of power rankings, but did add Andrew Whitworth. They also added receiver Robert Woods. That would be great for them if they did not have to face K.J. Wright, Bobby Wagner and Kam Chancellor to stuff those mid routes. Relying on the defense will be too much in this game for the Rams. With a healthy Russell Wilson, do not expect last year’s results to be the norm.

Week 6: Bye week

If Seattle can get through the bye week without injury, arrests or any other distractions, I will call it a win.

Week 7: Seahawks at Giants October 22

Seattle 24 – New York 22

Giants did well to keep a core of players during free agency and drafted well with a couple of immediate starters. Power ranked at number seven, the Giants will be difficult to beat on the road. But Seattle is also coming off a bye week, which should give them the edge. This will be a slugfest until the end. The Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Richard Sherman showdown will be worth the price of admission.

Expect Brandon Marshall to be a favored target with the Seahawks double covering OBJ, which will be the Giants downfall. Seattle has won 5 of the last 7 matchups versus with 2 of the last 3 being in New York.

Week 8: Texans in Seattle October 29

Seattle 27 – Texans 23

The Houston J.J. Watts may have drafted Deshaun Watson, but they are still without a franchise quarterback and have a rookie at center. Lamar Miller may have had over 1,000 yards rushing, but he still was not a true threat last season.

Read More