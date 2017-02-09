Watford-Manchester United Preview

It's top four or bust for Manchester United, who look to gain a valuable three points Saturday against Watford at Old Trafford before taking a break to pursue two trophies outside league play.

United (12-9-3) are still in sixth place in the Premier League table, but they are part of a five-team logjam separated by a mere five points. And with everyone but champions-elect Chelsea struggling to create separation among the evergreens, there is plenty of confidence the Red Devils can be one of the three teams to join the Blues in Champions League play next season.

"We've had a few opportunities to be able to close that gap (on the top four) and this time we took our opportunity and played really well, so we need to build on this," defender Chris Smalling said after Manchester United sent Leicester City crashing to a 3-0 defeat at King Power Stadium last weekend.

"Obviously, we've got a home game next so if we can get the three points we can really do some chasing."

Manchester United carry a 15-match unbeaten streak (8-7-0) in league play into this match, but last Sunday's win also ended a run of three straight draws that had them spinning their wheels. Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic swung the match with goals just before the end of the first half, and Mkhitaryan turned playmaker for Juan Mata's tally shortly after the interval that completed the scoring.

For Mkhitaryan, the performance continued his rapid rise from outhouse to penthouse under first-year coach Jose Mourinho. The Armenia international was the beneficiary of Mourinho's switch to a 4-2-3-1 formation, taking on the No. 10 playmaker's role, and now has three goals and an assist in his last eight games.

Ibrahimovic bagged his 20th goal in all competitions for United, a staggering total considering no one knew what to expect from the 35-year-old when he arrived from Paris-St. Germain on a free transfer last summer. Equally impressive is that only one of those goals has come from the penalty spot.

"I'm sure that he's going to score more than 20; he can maybe score 30 to 35 goals this season, if not more, because everyone knows that he's a big, big star," Mkhitaryan told MUTV about Ibrahimovic, who became United's first 20-goal scorer since Robin van Persie in the 2012-13 season. "I'm just excited and glad that he keeps scoring a lot of goals."

But the former Sweden international cut a quiet figure in the reverse fixture, a 3-1 victory by Watford that capped off a ruinous week for United as they and Mourinho were still in the getting-to-know-you phase of the season. The Red Devils went into the match chastened by losses to eternal rivals Manchester City and Feyenoord - the latter a Europa League match - but they have since lost just three of 31 matches overall (19-9-3).

Mkhitaryan wasn't anywhere to be found for that match because he didn't even make Mourinho's 18-man lineup. How things have changed for him and the team, who will face French side Saint-Etienne on Thursday in a Europa League first-leg knockout tie, then face Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Feb. 19 in a fifth-round FA Cup clash.

Watford, meanwhile, enter this match hardly bereft of confidence.

To the contrary, they followed up a landmark victory at Arsenal with a 2-1 win over Burnley, who again displayed their Jekyll-and-Hyde frailties outside Turf Moor.

Troy Deeney and Mbaye Niang scored first-half goals for the Hornets (8-6-10), who played nearly the entire match with a man advantage after a sixth-minute red card to Jeff Hendrick. Watford, though, had to sweat out some nervy moments after conceding a late penalty to Ashley Barnes that left manager Walter Mazzarri fuming over the lack of a killer instinct in his team.

"I am happy, but at the same time very angry because we should have closed the game," he said. "We risked losing three points with immature mistakes, as I call them, which would have changed the end of the game. We had many chances to score a third goal and we should have done this."

New signees Niang and Mauro Zarate continue to transition to their new surroundings from AC Milan and Fiorentina, respectively, and they appear to be making progress on a promising partnership with Deeney, who leads the team with seven goals in all competitions.

