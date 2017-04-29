WATCH: Yankees OF Aaron Judge blasts hardest-hit home run of Statcast era

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge crushed the hardest-hit home run of the Statcast era during Friday’s 1411 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Judge's home run off of O’s starter Kevin Gausman came off the bat at 119.4 mph, breaking Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton’s record of 119.2 mph (Statcast information was first available in all 30 MLB ballparks in 2015). You can watch the blast below.
.@TheJudge44 is not fair. pic.twitter.com/AY1dADqryH - MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2017
The home run was Judge's second of the night and fourth in five games. His nine home runs on the season are tied with the A's Khris Davis for the most in the American League.
According to ESPN, Judge's nine April home runs are the most in the month in Yankee history by a player 25 or younger.
Baltimore built a 91 lead after touching up New York starter CC Sabathia for seven earned runs and getting a grand slam by Mark Trumbo, but the Yankees rallied in the late innings to tie the game 1111 on a ninth-inning home run by Starlin Castro. Matt Holliday then hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the 10th inning.
