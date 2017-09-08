What to Watch, Week 2: Four top-25 matchups highlight Saturday night

Like we’ve done in years past, every Friday throughout the season we’ll be highlighting the best games of the coming weekend. We’ll be doing it a little differently this year, however. We’ll rank the top five games we’re most intrigued by while also providing some insight on other games that will be worth your time.

Week 1 of the 2017 college football season was about as awesome as we could have hoped. There were a ton of awesome matchups, and there are nearly as many in Week 2.

Here are the games you should be watching this weekend, including some teams on upset watch.

All times Eastern

View photos (Yahoo Sports) More

5. Boise State at No. 20 Washington State (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN): Washington State finally got its first opening weekend victory of the Mike Leach era when it knocked off FCS Montana State last weekend. We think the Cougars have a chance to compete with Stanford and Washington atop the Pac-12 North, and facing perennial Mountain West favorites Boise State should be a good test.

Wazzu QB Luke Falk looked fantastic in Week 1, completing 33-of-39 passes for 311 yards and three touchdowns. The quarterback position for Boise will be interesting to watch. Brett Rypien, now in his third season as starter, yielded snaps to mobile Kansas grad transfer Montell Cozart to give the Broncos a different dimension on offense. We’ll see if that time split continues in Pullman for some #Pac12AfterDark.

4. No. 15 Georgia at No. 24 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC): This one has quickly turned into a battle of inexperienced quarterbacks.

With Jacob Eason out with a knee injury, Georgia freshman Jake Fromm will make his first career start in a tough road environment. Fromm was solid in relief of Eason in Week 1, but that was at home against Appalachian State. Expect a heavy dose of the UGA running game with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel. The Irish weren’t very good against the run against the run (or in general) in 2016.

Notre Dame blew out Temple last Saturday and redshirt sophomore Brandon Wimbush had a pretty good showing in his first career start. Wimbush, who has a huge arm and is very mobile, threw for 184 yards and two TDs and rushed for 106 yards and another score in a 49-16 win.

Oh, and you know the fanbase of the team that loses this one won’t be too happy with its coach. Fire up the narratives.

3. No. 14 Stanford at No. 6 USC (8:30 p.m. ET, FOX): What did we do to deserve such a juicy early-season conference matchup?

Defending Rose Bowl champions USC didn’t have its best performance in Week 1. The Trojans didn’t pull away from MAC champions Western Michigan until midway through the fourth and their Heisman candidate quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t throw a touchdown. Defensively, the Trojans allowed 263 yards on the ground to the Broncos. That must improve if they want to knock off Stanford. The Cardinal just completely overpowered Rice a few weeks back in Australia. USC will be a much tougher test, but it really doesn’t look like there will be a huge drop-off from Christian McCaffrey to Bryce Love, who put up 180 yards on only 13 carries.

We expect this one to come down to the final possession at the Coliseum.

2. No. 13 Auburn at No. 3 Clemson (7 p.m. ET, ESPN): Auburn looks like it finally has a top-tier quarterback in Baylor transfer Jarrett Stidham, but he’s going to need a lot of help if his team is going to upset defending national champions Clemson. Auburn’s offensive line needs to find a way to generate some push against Clemson’s vaunted defensive line. If Auburn can move the ball on the ground with Kamryn Pettway and Kerryon Johnson, it will give Stidham the time to make some plays in the passing game. If the run is stuffed, it could be tough sledding for Gus Malzahn’s group in Death Valley.

For Clemson, Kelly Bryant will make his second career start after looking at ease in Week 1 against Kent State. Facing a defense like Auburn is obviously a much bigger challenge than the Golden Flashes, but he could be on the receiving end of some short fields thanks to the Clemson defense.

Read More