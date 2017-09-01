Watch to Watch, Week 1: The 5 best games and 5 teams on upset watch

College football is finally here!

We already ran through the best games of Thursday and Friday night, but Saturday is when the real fun begins.

Like we’ve done in years past, every Friday throughout the season we’ll be highlighting the best games of the coming weekend. We’ll be doing it a little differently this year, however. We’ll rank the top five games we’re most intrigued by while also providing some insight on other games that will be worth your time.

Here’s what Week 1 has to offer:

5. BYU vs. No. 13 LSU (Saturday, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN; in New Orleans)

LSU’s Week 1 commute got a whole lot shorter after the historic flooding in Houston forced the relocation of the Tigers’ showdown with BYU away from NRG Stadium. Instead of traveling to Texas, LSU has a quick trip to New Orleans for what should end up being a de facto home game against BYU.

This is Ed Orgeron’s first game as LSU’s full-time head coach, and we’ll get our first glimpse at what’s expected to be a much different offense, led by coordinator Matt Canada. Orgeron hired Canada away from Pitt. And though things will be different than the Les Miles-Cam Cameron years, expect a heavy dose of Derrius Guice against a BYU defense that allowed only 2.4 yards per rush in a 20-6 win over FCS Portland State last Saturday.

BYU did not impress by any means but there’s always an advantage to having a game under your belt against an opponent playing its first action of the season. BYU needs to be much better than it was last week to have a chance against LSU, but this game will end up being much closer than the 15-point spread suggests.

4. No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 17 Florida (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET – ESPN; in Arlington, Texas)

There’s a good bit of mystery surrounding this game. It’s been talked about ad nauseam but is worth repeating: Michigan returns the fewest starters of any team in the country. Jim Harbaugh hasn’t said if one of those returning starters, QB Wilton Speight, will lead the Wolverines offense on Saturday – though we expect he will. Speight (or whoever starts) should have a pretty good running game to rely on, but the Wolverines lack experience at receiver.

On the other side, Florida has 10 players suspended for this game, including its top wide receiver, Antonio Callaway, and top running back, Jordan Scarlett. Callaway and Scarlett would have been two safety valves for quarterback Feleipe Franks, who is making his first career start.

3. Texas A&M at UCLA (Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET – FOX)

Two coaches whose job statuses are on fairly tenuous ground squaring off is only part of the equation for this game. Yes, Kevin Sumlin, after three straight eight-win seasons, is on the hot seat — as much as you can be in Week 1. His athletic director Scott Woodward told us all about it on the Paul Finebaum Show in May when he said Sumlin “knows he has to win, and he has to win this year.”

View photos Kevin Sumlin is entering his sixth season at Texas A&M. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File) More

UCLA’s Jim Mora isn’t exactly the toast of the town either. After a disappointing 8-5 record in 2015, the Bruins went 4-8 in 2016, but Mora’s job may not be on the line quite like Sumlin’s. As our Pete Thamel reported in August, UCLA would have to pay close to $12 million to fire Mora after the season. That figure, plus the “distinct lack of rising coaches out West,” means Mora could probably survive another mediocre season.

