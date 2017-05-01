Watch: Tennessee's Christian Coleman clocks 4.12 for 40-yard dash in response to NFL times

Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman recently ran a 40-yard dash at the Volunteers football facilities in response to the "fast" times that were mentioned throughout the NFL draft weekend.

Tennessee sprinter Christian Coleman recently ran a 40-yard dash at the Volunteers football facilities in response to the "fast" times that were mentioned throughout the NFL draft weekend. He reportedly clocked a 4.12.

At the NFL combine, Washington’s John Ross broke the combine record with a fast 4.22 40-yard dash time.The previous mark of 4.24 was held by Chris Johnson from 2008.

Coleman, a junior, won the 60 meters and the 200 meters at the 2017 NCAA indoor track and field championships. His 40-yard dash was on turn and laser timed.

Watch Coleman's run below:

A lot of talk about 40-yard dashes this weekend, so we asked the fastest man in the NCAA @__coleman to run one. pic.twitter.com/CpgWYvqnCI - UT Track & Field/XC (@Vol_Track) May 1, 2017

Coleman, an Atlanta native, attended Our Lady of Mercy High School, where he was an all-state, all-region, and all-county defensive back and wide receiver.

Ross, who was also a high school sprinter in California, was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the ninth pick of this year's NFL draft.

This article was originally published on SI.com