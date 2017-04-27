Predators' Kevin Fiala out for rest of playoffs with fractured femur

Nashville Predators forward Kevin Fiala will miss the rest of the playoffs after fracturing his left femur during Wednesday night's playoff game, the team announced.

Fiala hit the boards awkwardly against the St. Louis Blues in Game 1 of their Western Conference Playoff series.

"During last night's game, Kevin Fiala sustained a fracture of his left femur. He underwent successful surgery at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis and is resting comfortably. He is extremely disappointed that he will not be able to help his teammates in their quest for the Stanley Cup, but is looking forward to starting his rehabilitation upon his return to Nashville," team said in a statement. "The Predators organization would like to thank the St. Louis Blues Medical Team, especially Head Trainer Ray Barile, Drs. Rick Wright and William Ricci, as well as the nurses and personnel at the Barnes-Jewish Hospital for their outstanding care."

Fiala crashed into the boards while chasing a puck in the corner with Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo. Fiala was removed from the ice on a stretcher taken to the hospital, where it's been reported he is alert and in stable condition.

The second-round game was delayed while the teams waited for a replacement ambulance to arrive at the arena.

Nashville won the game 43 and lead the series one game to zero. Game 2 is Friday in St. Louis.

Watch the injury below: Viewer's discretion is advised.

Another look at Kevin Fiala’s injury. Not good. pic.twitter.com/NCQbfEjbVt - Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 27, 2017

Big time fan of Tarasenko helping out with the stretcher for that Kevin Fiala injury. pic.twitter.com/M8Hutcbjfm - Jordie (@BarstoolJordie) April 27, 2017

Fiala's biggest moment of the postseason was a goal against the Chicago Blackhawks in Game 3 of the first round.

This article was originally published on SI.com