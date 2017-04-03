Watch: Patriots owner Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with his recovered Super Bowl jerseys

It took multiple law enforcement agencies over two countries, but Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys have been returned to the New England Patriots quarterback.

Before Brady headed to Fenway Park to be part of the Boston Red Sox’s opening day festivities, Patriots owner Robert Kraft invited Brady to what appears to be Kraft’s home to give him the jerseys he wore in Super Bowls XLIX and LI:

They're back! Robert Kraft presents Tom Brady with the jerseys he wore in Super Bowl XLIX and Super Bowl LI. pic.twitter.com/0AsuqS1j3Z — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 3, 2017





Mexican journalist/editor Mauricio Ortega is a suspect in the jerseys theft. He is also suspected of taking Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50.