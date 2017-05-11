How to watch the NBA draft combine: Dates, TV info, live stream

The NBA draft's top prospects head to Chicago for the 2017 NBA draft combine.

67 players are expected to attend and workout for teams. Among the players is Washington freshman guard Markelle Fultz, who may just conduct interviews and medical tests. UCLA's Lonzo Ball and Duke's Jayson Tatum will not attend.

Players will undergo official measurements, athletic tests and scrimmages. Player who have not signed with an agent have until May 24 to decide whether they would like to return to college or enter the NBA draft.

The NBA draft will take place on June 22. The order will be set with the NBA draft lottery on May 16.

Here's how to watch the NBA draft combine:

Date: Thursday, May 11 and Friday, May 12

Time: 3-7 p.m ET

TV: ESPN 2

Live stream: WatchESPN and NBA.com