Watch: Matt Harvey apologizes for behavior, says 'I'm extremely embarrassed'

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey apologized for his behavior that led to a three-game suspension without pay for violating team rules.

Harvey was slated to start on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins but was scratched from the start that morning. Harvey was out on Friday night past curfew and went golfing on Saturday morning before informing the team that he suffered a migraine and was unable to go be at Citi Field.

Harvey arrived at the stadium on Sunday before being sent home by manager Terry Collins.

"I made a mistake," Harvey said. "I am doing everything I can to make sure it doesn't happen again."

Watch Harvey's full apology below:

Harvey said he had not filed a grievance and is not thinking about it at this time. He did not rule out the possibility of doing so in the future.

The Mets reinstated Harvey from the suspended list and optioned left-handed pitcher Josh Smoker to Triple-A.