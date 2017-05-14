WATCH LIVE: Spanish GP on NBCSN, NBC Sports app from 7am ET

After Sebastian Vettel won the Russian Grand Prix pole and Valtteri Bottas won the race, it’s Lewis Hamilton who has instead stormed back to win the pole for today’s Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton emerged only slightly ahead of Vettel, Bottas and Kimi Raikkonen – the four covered barely by more than two tenths of a second – to set up the action for the kickoff to the traditional European season.

There’s a lot of numerology on the line heading into the race. Mercedes and Ferrari are split with two wins apiece to kick off the year and there have been 10 winners in the last 10 years in Spain.

However this is the first race with most teams having brought upgrades to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the new year, and as such, the first chance to see if the pecking order is re-established.

Vettel leads the points and either he or Hamilton will look for their second Spanish Grand Prix wins, while if Bottas turns in another start like he did in Russia, he could well extend that streak of variety to 11 drivers in 11 years.

Then there’s the story of Fernando Alonso, the Spanish hero in his home Grand Prix, and the last race before he heads to Indianapolis for this year’s Indianapolis 500. Alonso starred on Saturday, qualifying seventh for McLaren Honda, but must be looking for reliability to come to translate that into his first points finish of 2017.

Leigh Diffey, David Hobbs and Steve Matchett will be on the call, with pit reporter Will Buxton on the ground in Barcelona providing updates and interviews throughout the race.

