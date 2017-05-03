WATCH LIVE: Senators – Rangers Game 3, Blues – Predators Game 4

After a busy Monday night (despite only including one game), the second round continues with two games on Tuesday.

Erik Karlsson and the Sens hope to push Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers to the brink of elimination in Game 3. Meanwhile, Pekka Rinne and the Predators take on Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 4 of that back-and-forth series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 2-0)

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s thrilling double OT win in Game 2

St. Louis Blues vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watching the highlights from Nashville’s Game 3 win

Related:

—Henrik Lundqvist “wasn’t good enough” in Game 3 loss to Sens

—Preds getting offense from defense

—“We weren’t even competitive”–Blues coach hints at lineup changes for Game 4



