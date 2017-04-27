WATCH LIVE: Second round begins with Predators – Blues, Oilers – Ducks

Update: With both games likely to run simultaneously, note that Ducks fans can watch on NBCSN in the Anaheim market while the game is also available via streaming links below.

In addition to that, Ducks – Oilers is slated to begin on NHL Network.

This tweet explains it in additional detail.

Following are tune-in details for the start of the Ducks-Oilers game if the current Predators-Blues game on NBCSN goes beyond 10:45 p ET: pic.twitter.com/7kzOIdWqwr — NBC Sports PR (@NBCSportsPR) April 27, 2017





***

The second round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs is set to begin on Wednesday, and the NBC Sports Group has you covered with wall-to-wall coverage.

We start with a battle of the hottest goalies in the postseason so far as Jake Allen and the Blues host Pekka Rinne and the Predators. The duo of Game 1’s wraps up when Connor McDavid and the Oilers take on Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online)



