WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators – Game 3

Whether they sat back by design or merely were overwhelmed by the Pittsburgh Penguins attack, the Ottawa Senators couldn’t seem to get out of their zone in a 1-0 loss in Game 2.

Of course, that contest was in Pittsburgh. Perhaps Erik Karlsson will be able to get the Senators’ transition game going, leading to a more action-packed tug-o-war with Sidney Crosby and the Pens? That might not be the plan for Guy Boucher, but it could happen with Senators fans urging the action along.

Either way, one team will finish Game 3 with a 2-1 series lead. The game airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Afterward, stick around for the debut episode of “Game Changers,” which features discussions with Crosby, Jonathan Toews, Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and more.

Here are other key details regarding Game 3:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (series tied 1-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 1-0 win in Game 2

