WATCH LIVE: Pittsburgh Penguins at Ottawa Senators – Game 4

The Ottawa Senators can put the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on the brink of elimination, as the two teams meet in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final on Friday.

The Senators lead the series 2-1, getting off to a tremendous start in Game 3 and essentially cruising from there for the win. The Penguins’ coaching staff has decided to shake things up by announcing Matt Murray as the starting goalie for Friday’s game.

Murray, who backstopped Pittsburgh to a championship a year ago but missed the start of the 2017 playoffs due to injury, takes over the No. 1 duties from Marc-Andre Fleury, who has two shut outs in his last six games, but has also allowed four or more goals in three of those six starts.

While coach Mike Sullivan made a switch in net, it doesn’t change the fact Pittsburgh has only three goals in this entire series. That is something that will have to improve — and fast — if the Penguins are to turn this series around.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Ottawa Senators (Sens lead 2-1)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream live here)

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

For the second straight year, Sullivan gambles with goalies

Burrows a game-time decision for Senators

Guy Boucher explains why power plays get ‘difficult’ in the playoffs

Sens to wear Canadian flag stickers on their helmets



