WATCH LIVE: Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Game 2

The Ottawa Senators clogged up the fast lane for the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1, opening up the door for Bobby Ryan to zoom his way to an OT game-winner.

The Penguins hope to echo the Ducks in winning their second contest at home in this third round, but they’ll need to avoid Ottawa’s traps on Monday to do so. Game 2 airs on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App. Here’s the rundown:

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Sens lead 1-0)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Ottawa’s 2-1 OT win in Game 1

