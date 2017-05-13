WATCH LIVE: Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins – Game 1

The Ottawa Senators have surprised many by making it this far in the playoffs. On Saturday, they’ll face the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final.

This series features plenty of star power, including two of the best players in the game in Sidney Crosby and Erik Karlsson, who finished the second round versus the New York Rangers with five points in the final two games. NBC has you covered for Saturday’s series opener.

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream online here)

Here are some links to check out for tonight’s game:

