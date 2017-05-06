WATCH LIVE: Game 5 for Rangers-Senators, Penguins-Capitals

Saturday’s second-round action begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN when the New York Rangers look to win their third game in a row against the Ottawa Senators. The Senators, looking for some sort of a spark, could be turning to Chris Neil in their lineup. Defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be able to play without any limitations.

Later on NBC the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to close out their second-round series against the Washington Capitals. It is possible Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary could both be back in the lineup for the Penguins after each player missed Game 4 of the series due to a concussion.

Both games can be watched on our Live Stream.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)



