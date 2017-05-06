WATCH LIVE: Game 5 for Predators – Blues, Oilers – Ducks

We’ll see at least one series go 3-2 on Friday, but the St. Louis Blues hope to make it both.

First, Pekka Rinne and the Predators hope to eliminate Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 5 of that series. If Nashville manages that, they’ll advance to a conference final round for the first time in team history.

Later on, Game 5 isn’t quite do-or-die for the Ducks or Oilers, but the stakes are certainly high. Connor McDavid and the Oilers hope to keep this streak of road teams winning every game in this series, but to take a 3-2 lead they’ll need to either slow or out-gun Ryan Getzlaf & Co.

It should be a fun Friday with two big Game 5’s out West. Here’s what you need to know to watch the games.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (Preds lead 3-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Click here for the livestream link

Watch the highlights from Nashville’s win in Game 4

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 2-2)

Time: 10: 30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Click here for the livestream link

Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s OT win in Game 4



