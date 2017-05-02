WATCH LIVE: Game 3 – Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins

The hockey world’s eyes are fixed on Pittsburgh tonight, as Monday’s lone contest features the Penguins hosting the Washington Capitals.

Washington isn’t facing elimination, yet this contest could have a huge influence on what kind of series we’ll see. If the Capitals slim the margin to 2-1, the outlook changes significantly, and the odds of a lengthy battle increase. If not, the Penguins would be finish the evening one win away from another conference finals.

Can Marc-Andre Fleury generate another strong performance? Will Braden Holtby bounce back? What sort of magic tricks do Sidney Crosby, Alex Ovechkin and other high-powered stars have up their sleeves? It won’t be long until we get some answers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win in Game 2

