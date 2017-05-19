WATCH LIVE: Anaheim Ducks at Nashville Predators – Game 4

The Anaheim Ducks can either tie their series against the Predators or deal with a 3-1 deficit depending upon how Game 4 goes. If they succeed, they’ll do something rare: handing the Preds a playoff loss in Nashville.

Roman Josi, Ryan Ellis and P.K. Subban have helped Nashville win all six home games in the postseason so far, and the franchise’s overall winning streak is at 10 consecutive home playoff contests.

Ryan Getzlaf, John Gibson and the rest of the Ducks must dig deep to end that streak in a loud building.

Here’s what you need to know about Game 4, which can also be seen online and via the NBC Sports App.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Nashville Predators (Preds lead 2-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream live here)

