WATCH: Lexi Thompson skydives into first tee of Kingsmill pro-am

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...Lexi Thompson!

The 22-year-old LPGA star parachuted into her Wednesday pro-am ahead of the Kingsmill Championship Wednesday, surprising her playing partners and onlookers at the River Course in Williamsburg, Va.

The stunt kicked off Thompson's new partnership with the SEAL Legacy Foundation, which benefits families of wounded or fallen U.S. Navy SEALs. The Lexi Legacy Challenge will take place until November 11, Veteran's Day. Thompson, who wears blue on Sunday, will wear blue camoflage from now until the campaign's end.

"Not only did I get to skydive, but I got to jump with Navy SEALs, who are the most elite members of our military," Thompson said. "We all get to compete each week on the LPGA Tour because of the sacrifices of the SEALs and their families, so giving back is the least I can do."

Thompson will tee off with fellow American Gerina Piller and Kingsmill defending champion Ariya Jutanugarn Thursday at 8:17 a.m.

.@Lexi Thompson takes a different route to the 1st tee as she skydives into charitable partnership w/ @SEALLegacy https://t.co/Q4sCaxXRAk pic.twitter.com/z3W1ca3xYN - LPGA (@LPGA) May 17, 2017

This article was originally published on Golf.com