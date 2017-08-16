Watch LeBron, 'Melo, Kevin Durant and more go at it in an NYC pickup run

Hey.

Hey, you.

Do you find yourself longing for NBA basketball? It’s OK if you do. It’s mid-August, after all — the quietest section of the NBA calendar, with the draft and free agency and even the release of the schedule in the rear-view mirror. There’s no shame in finding yourself fiending, my friends.

With the start of teams’ training camps still several weeks away, we’ve still got miles to go before we can get a taste of the real thing. For now, though, we’ll gladly make do with footage from a New York pickup run featuring LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony and several other NBA players getting a sweat in, as captured by “trainer to the stars” Chris Brickley:

















No, quick-cut/just-the-buckets footage of LeBron, KD and Melo running with fellow NBA dudes J.R. Smith, Enes Kanter, Lance Thomas, Dahntay Jones and Marshall Plumlee — plus former former NBA player/J.R.’s younger brother Chris Smith and incoming University of Kentucky prospects Hamidou Diallo and Nick Richards — isn’t quite what we crave. As summertime hoop clips go, though, that KD Shammgod, those LeBron dunks and those ‘Melo pull-ups represent a pretty decent summertime hoops substitute.

So if you find yourself jonesing over these next couple of weeks, just pull these back up and push play to take the edge off. Then, remind yourself of how much fun you’re going to have once these All-Stars and all the rest of them are back playing games that matter.

