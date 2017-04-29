WATCH: Kaka scores in return for Orlando City

The Brazil legend returned from a long injury layoff with a goal as substitute in his side’s 2-0 victory

After almost two months out of action, it didn't take long for Kaka to find his form as the Orlando City captain scored in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids.

The Brazilian playmaker had played just 11 minutes this season, coming off early in his club’s first game of the season March 5 with a hamstring injury. He had been sidelined ever since, but was finally able to make his return Saturday, coming on in the 60th minute of a scoreless contest.

And after fellow substitute Carlos Rivas put Orlando up 1-0 in the 70th minute, Kaka got into the action himself in stoppage time.

Kaka was able to put home a Cyle Larin shot that hit off the far post and fell right to the No.10. It was a simple finish, but one that put the contest to bed.

Welcome back, @KAKA!



A goal for the captain on his return. #ORLvCOL https://t.co/BKdfwZHklQ — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 29, 2017

However, the strike of the game, belonged to Rivas, who put Orlando City in front with a blast from distance that he powered past Rapids keeper Zac MacMath.

The victory for Orlando City means the club remains perfect at home, having taken all 15 points available from its contests at the newly opened Orlando City Stadium.