Watch Jim Harbaugh invite Charles Woodson to be Michigan's honorary captain for Ohio State game

Jim Harbaugh is entering his third season as Michigan head coach. He is 0-2 against Ohio State. (AP Photo/G-Jun Yam)

When Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh launched a YouTube channel back in June, we weren’t quite sure what he was going to use it for.

With respect to his football team, he usually keeps information pretty close to the vest, so it wasn’t surprising when his first batch of videos were mostly things he and his family were doing (like falling out of moving tubes on a lake). But on Saturday night he put out a group of videos that were more interesting for college football fans.

Harbaugh gave us a glimpse of the phone calls he put out to various folks to be Michigan’s honorary captain at games in 2017. The first two agreements came from Tom Kartsotis of Fossil Group for the Florida game in Texas and ESPN’s Adam Schefter (a Michigan alum) for the home opener against Cincinnati.

But there will be a much more distinguished guest for the big rivalry game against Ohio State: 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson.

Woodson’s reaction was really cool, wasn’t it?

“You had me at hello,” Woodson said, quoting the film Jerry Maguire. “I’m all over that. That’s the one game I had marked on my schedule I was going to try to get to. That makes it even better. I’m all in. I thoroughly appreciate that.”

Michigan has come up short against OSU in Harbaugh’s first two seasons running the program. Last year’s game was a heartbreaking 30-27 loss in double overtime. Overall, Ohio State has won five straight in the series and 14 of the last 16 meetings.

“We need you that week. We need to beat these guys,” Harbaugh said to Woodson.

“Yeah,” Woodson replied. “It’s time.”

Harbaugh has put together a nice collection of folks to serve as honorary captain in recent years, including Michael Jordan, Tom Brady and Derek Jeter.

Derek Jeter received an honorary Michigan jersey from Jim Harbaugh today. http://t.co/qA3Ao3SEFq (via @FullOfTwitt) pic.twitter.com/3Hfyl6cXhb — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 26, 2015





In June, Harbaugh invited Barack and Michelle Obama to be honorary captains as well. We haven’t heard if the Obamas will be able to make to Ann Arbor this season.

