WATCH: Hamidou Diallo’s vertical jump at the NBA Draft Combine

Kentucky redshirt freshman guard Hamidou Diallo is the NBA Draft mystery man.

But after the first day of the NBA Combine, Diallo, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, offered up some answers for the dozens of front office executives on hand in Chicago.

Diallo set the highest mark in the vertical jump, maxing out at 44.5″ inches. This is after he was measured with a 6’11.25″ wingspan.





His leaping ability after his first attempt was so impressive, they had to raise the bar.

Hamidou Diallo nearly cleared the vertical on his first try so they brought in stuff to make it go higher. Ridiculous leaping ability. pic.twitter.com/BstSRKAobx — Scott Phillips (@phillipshoops) May 11, 2017





Diallo is a fascinating storyline as we inch closer and closer to the NBA Draft deadline on May 24. The five-star recruit from the Class of 2017 began the school year at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut before he enrolled at Kentucky for the second semester. After redshirting, he declared for the draft but elected not to sign with an agent, giving him the ability to return to Lexington for the 2017-18 season. In an era when John Calipari revolutionized the game by embracing one-and-dones, he may be on the verge of having a one (semester)-and-done; a none-and-done.

Coming into the combine, DraftExpress.com projected Diallo to be an early second round selection.