Watch Gronk intercept wedding bouquet, then spike it (Video)

Recent observers of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says he’s getting back to his old self on the field.

Off-field Gronk, meanwhile, has never been healthier.

Check out this video of Rob Gronkowski, attending an unidentified wedding Saturday night, taking part in what looked like a choreographed skit.





The bride and groom enter the reception room, and it appears that he wants to her to “go deep” to catch pass — throwing her the bouquet, of course. Enter Gronk. He picked off the pass and then spiked the thing in classic Gronk style.

Right now, Bill Belichick is drawing up a scheme to get Gronk more reps on D. OK, so maybe not. But when his star tight end is looking this spry and jovial, the rest of the league — and brides everywhere — need to be on notice.

Maybe this is something he can monetize. We can see it now: “LET GRONK SPIKE YOUR BOUQUET!” It would be the New England wedding trend of the summer, no doubt.

