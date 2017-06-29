Watch an emotional Jeff Fisher tell his staff he's been fired by the Rams

It made perfect sense when the Los Angeles Rams finally fired head coach Jeff Fisher last December. The Rams were a mess in their first season in Los Angeles and the perpetually average Fisher had just tied a record for the most career losses by an NFL coach.

Yet despite the logic of the move (something that wasn’t applied by owner Stan Kroenke) when Fisher got a two-year contract extension before the season), watching Fisher break the news to his coaching staff is a stark reminder that this is a business filled with human beings and their emotions.

Amazon’s “All or Nothing,” which starts streaming on Friday and focuses on the 2016 Rams season, captured the moment and it really does feel like you’re right there in the room with them:

A few observations:

1. Fisher is clearly struggling with the news because he knows what it means: Most of the coaches in that room will also be out of a job once the season is over. Indeed, only three coaches were held over to Sean McVay’s staff.

2. One of those remaining coaches is John Fassel, who pushed himself away from the table in surprise after hearing the news. He’d end up serving as the interim head coach for the rest of the season.

3. We usually see the head coach telling players they’ve been cut in these type of NFL access shows, so it’s pretty interesting to see a coach dealing with bad news about his own job. It makes you wonder how much of the firing the cameras captured before this. (Tune in to find out!)

4. Mike Singletary remains the best.

The Rams were also featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” last summer and it was a bit of a bummer because that particular series has become a bit formulaic. Last season’s “All or Nothing” featuring the Arizona Cardinals was a surprise hit because it followed a team during the season and opened our eyes to a lot more of the game planning and strategy.

Given the Rams’ struggles with Jared Goff, a span that saw them lose 10 of their last 11 games and Fisher’s eventual firing, the series should have a lot of interesting material to work with.

