WATCH: Draymond Green and Kevin Durant hang out at Topgolf

In Salt Lake City to face off against the Utah Jazz in Game 3 and 4 of the NBA playoffs semifinals, some of the Golden State Warriors took a break between games to blow off steam. According to California newspaper The Mercury News, who also posted video of their swings, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green spent time hanging out at the local location of Topgolf on Sunday. Green had never been to Topgolf before, but said he'd had fun.

Two of their famously golf-loving teammates were not invited to the outing.

“I don’t want to go to Topgolf with Steph [Curry] and Andre [Iguodala] because it wouldn't be fun," Green said. "I don't want to play with them. I played with KD, similar talent level. We didn’t even keep score. See with Steph and Andre, they’re going to want to keep score."

Draymond Green said he enjoyed his night off in Salt Lake. Went with Kevin Durant to Top Golf for the first time. A look at his swing pic.twitter.com/68Ycs7GyHx - Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 8, 2017

