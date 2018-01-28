Watch Bruce Pearl accidentally punch his own player in the face
Bruce Pearl is nothing if not consistent – consistently enthusiastic, to be more specific. So if you were to pick a college basketball coach who would accidentally punch his own player in the face, Pearl would probably be on the shortlist.
Or maybe that’s hindsight bias at work. Because accidentally punching a player in the face is exactly what Pearl did on Saturday.
[Stream the NFL Pro Bowl live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app]
He gestured for a travel call, then, out of nowhere, flung his right arm violently out to the side, where it struck sophomore Jared Harper flush in the face:
Whoops. pic.twitter.com/a8WnvETuFC
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 28, 2018
That’s no way to treat your starting point guard, Bruce!
[Your chance to win on football’s biggest day. Sign up for Squares Pick’em]
Pearl has doing just about everything else right on the court this year, though. His Tigers won Saturday’s game 95-70 over LSU. They’re 19-2, and while they only have one top-end win (at Tennessee), they’re on top of the SEC and well on their way to the program’s first NCAA Tournament in 15 years.