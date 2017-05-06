Watch: Messi, Neymar, Suarez all score in Barcelona win; Real Madrid smashes Granada

In a crucial matchday in the La Liga title race, Barcelona took care of Villarreal at home and real Madrid smashed Granada away to keep Real Madrid on top with just a few games remaining.

In a crucial matchday in the La Liga title race, Barcelona took care of Villarreal at home and real Madrid smashed Granada away to keep Real Madrid on top with just a few games remaining.

Neymar kept up Barcelona's push for the La Liga title by scoring the opening goal, but the lead didn't last for long as Cedric Bakambu equalized later in the first half.

Neymar buried his chance after a bit of disjointed build-up play, holding his run until the last millisecond before pouncing on a Lionel Messi service in the penalty box:

Later in the first half, Bakambu made Real Madrid hearts soar with a cool finish on a breakaway to level the match at 11.

However, Lionel Messi ensured that Barcelona would go into the locker room with a lead as he finished a signature goal, knifing through the Villarreal defense and unleashing a low-flying rocket directly to the opposite corner of the goal.

MESSI WITH THE PURE DISRESPECT

GOOOOOOAAAAAALL!!! #FCBVillarreal pic.twitter.com/or7J2uGVQy

- beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) May 6, 2017

That goal was Messi's 50th of the season, and also the 100th total from the Neymar-Messi-Suarez frontline over the course of the year.

Luis Suarez made it 101 with a goal of his own in the second half, finish off a Sergi Roberto assist:

Messi provided the exclamation point with a stone0cold Panenka penalty kick after Viallrreal was called for a handball in the box.

With the win, Barcelona took a provisional three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the La Liga table, though Real Madrid quickly made up that difference in a 40 win over Granada.

James Rodriguez and Alvaro Morata each scored a brace in the win:

With the results, Bracelona and Real Madrid remain tied on points at the top of La Liga, with Barcelona lead on goal difference. However, Real Madrid has a game in hand against Celta Vigo, to be played on May 17.

This article was originally published on SI.com