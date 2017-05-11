Watch an amateur golfer kill a bird with his tee shot at TPC Sawgrass

One of the great things about TPC Sawgrass is that you can play the home of The Players for yourself (albeit for $500, but, if you got it, spend it). It’s a gorgeous course to play when the proverbial fifth major isn’t going on.

And for this golfer, he was having a great experience at The Players Stadium Course — that is, until he got to the 18th hole.

Todd Shannon posted this video to his private Instagram account of friend Ryan Gray as he hits his tee shot to the 18th hole. Suddenly in the frame, a low-flying duck appears and is struck by Gray’s tee shot. Gray’s shot killed the duck and it falls lifelessly into the water hazard guarding the entire left side on No. 18.

“Did that just happen?” someone asks.

Yes, yes it did.

