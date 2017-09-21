What to Watch: The 5 games you should tune in to in Week 4

Like we’ve done in years past, every week throughout the season we’ll be highlighting the best games of the coming weekend. We’ll be doing it a little differently this year, however. We’ll rank the top five games we’re most intrigued by while also providing some insight on other games that will be worth your time.

Week 3 proved that no matter what a day of games looks like on paper, there are always a few that turn into must-see TV. In Week 4, there are only two games featuring ranked opponents, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be fun football to watch all day long.

Starting with the five best games, we broke the slate down for you:

5. No. 1 Alabama (-19.5) at Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., CBS): We know Vanderbilt’s defense is good, but is it good enough to keep things close into the fourth quarter with Alabama? The confident Commodores were impressive in last week’s 14-7 win over then-No. 18 Kansas State, turning Wildcats QB Jesse Ertz into the one-dimensional threat (126 rushing yards, 10-of-28 for 76 yards passing) he was last year. But the Crimson Tide have a heck of a lot more firepower than KSU.

‘Bama QB Jalen Hurts keeps doing his thing, putting up big numbers on the ground while making enough plays through the air to make defenses pay when they overcommit to stopping the run. Expect that recipe to continue Saturday in Nashville, but don’t be surprised if Vandy, with Kyle Shurmur and Ralph Webb on offense, keeps things interesting.

4. No. 7 Washington (-11) at Colorado (10 p.m., FS1): Colorado is hoping things go much better against Washington on Saturday than it did in December. The Buffs were blown out 41-10 by Washington in last year’s Pac-12 title game as UW continued its march to the College Football Playoff. In 2017, both teams have started 3-0, but CU comes into this one unranked while the Huskies are No. 7.

With wins over Rutgers, Montana and Fresno State, Saturday’s trip to Boulder is the first test of the year for Washington. Colorado was expected to take a step back, especially on defense, after last year’s surprise run to the Pac-12 South title, but the Buffs have allowed only 27 points through three games. And even though UW lost quite a bit of talent to the NFL, Jake Browning, Dante Pettis and company have all been stellar to start the season. This one has a lot of #Pac12AfterDark potential.

3. No. 8 Michigan (-10) at Purdue (4 p.m., Fox): The hire of Jeff Brohm was almost universally acclaimed when Purdue brought him in from Western Kentucky. Most expected the Boilermakers to make some improvements, but not this quickly. Through three weeks, Purdue is 2-1 having almost beaten Louisville and dismantled Ohio and Missouri.

Jim Harbaugh said Brohm is already a coach of the year favorite, and now Harbaugh is going to see Brohm’s team up close and personal in West Lafayette. Michigan has kind of been what we expected in the early going: dominant on defense and a little shaky on offense. The Wolverines offense has been dreadful in the red zone, but have been able to start 3-0 thanks to the defense and the leg of freshman kicker Quinn Nordin, who has already hit 11 field goals on the year.

For Purdue to pull off the upset, QBs David Blough and Elijah Sindelar (both will play) need to avoid costly interceptions when under pressure.

2. No. 17 Mississippi State at No. 11 Georgia (7 p.m., ESPN): Mississippi State showed it will play a part in this year’s SEC race by demolishing LSU at home, 37-7, last weekend. This week, MSU plays Georgia, which will likely still be without starting QB Jacob Eason again. That presents MSU with an opponent that, like LSU, will skew toward the running game offensively.

