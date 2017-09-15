What to watch: The 5 games you should tune in to in Week 3

Like we’ve done in years past, every Friday throughout the season we’ll be highlighting the best games of the coming weekend. We’ll be doing it a little differently this year, however. We’ll rank the top five games we’re most intrigued by while also providing some insight on other games that will be worth your time.

The first two weekends of college football were stellar. Week 3 should be… less stellar. After the Miami-Florida State game was rescheduled because of Hurricane Irma, only two games featuring two ranked teams were left. Still, there a bunch of games worth your attention.

Starting with the five best games, we broke the slate down for you:

5. No. 12 LSU at Mississippi State (7 p.m., ESPN): This game should give us a pretty good indication of what this LSU offense is all about. Through two weeks, the Tigers have handled inferior opponents with Derrius Guice and the running game while Danny Etling has thrown the ball just 31 times. Guice should get a heavy load again but this could be the game we see some new wrinkles from OC Matt Canada.

With blowout wins over Charleston Southern and Louisiana Tech, Mississippi State hasn’t been tested either as Nick Fitzgerald continues to cruise under the radar among the better quarterbacks in the country. He could have the chance for some big plays with LSU playing so many underclassmen on defense in what will be in their first tough road environment.

4. No. 18 Kansas State at Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m., ESPNU): We’ll learn a lot more about Vanderbilt and its chances in the SEC East after this one. The Commodores have a really solid defense and Kyle Shurmur and Ralph Webb, one of the more underrated QB-RB duos in the country. Vandy had a nice win over Middle Tennessee to open the year, but Kansas State is a different level of competition.

Wildcats quarterback Jesse Ertz relied heavily on his legs last year while nursing a shoulder injury. Now fully healed, Ertz has looked good in the passing game while continuing to pose a big threat in the ground game. Ertz and the KSU offense will be a big challenge for Vanderbilt in what should be a really physical game.

View photos San Diego State’s Rashaad Penny, right, scores a touchdown against Arizona State as teammate Fred Trevillion (89) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Tempe, Ariz. San Diego State defeated Arizona State 30-20. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) More

3. No. 19 Stanford at San Diego State (10:30 p.m., CBSSN): Learn the name Rashaad Penny. With 413 yards in two games (No. 2 in FBS), Penny has stepped in seamlessly for the Aztecs with NCAA all-time rushing leader Donnel Pumphrey now in the NFL. In SDSU’s win at Arizona State, Penny rushed for 216 yards on 18 carries (including a 95-yard TD run), had a 99-yard kickoff return TD and a 33-yard TD catch. Stanford, seething after being gashed on the ground in a 42-24 loss to USC, will be a much tougher test.

Stanford has a stellar running back of its own in Bryce Love. Love is fifth in the country through two games with 340 rushing yards. Like Penny, Love reeled off a long touchdown run — 75 yards — last week and is a threat to break off a big one any time he touches the ball. With so much attention on the running backs, the team that can throw it effectively will likely come out on top. Stanford should have a leg up there.

2. No. 23 Tennessee at No. 24 Florida (3:30 p.m., CBS): Florida was terrible offensively against Michigan before Hurricane Irma cancelled the Week 2 tuneup that probably would have gotten the offense going a little bit. Tennessee gave up 655 yards in its 2OT win over Georgia Tech, so the Gators should have some room to make some plays though they will be without the nine players who were suspended for the UM game, including RB Jordan Scarlett and WR Antonio Callaway. If Florida is going to win this, it will need to limit Vols RB John Kelly and force QB Quinten Dormady to throw.

