Watch: 17-year-old Tom Brady evaluates himself as a quarterback

Facebook is always a good place to relive old memories, whether ones from a few weeks or months ago, or, if you’re into #tbt or Throwback Thursday, maybe even older ones.

Junipero Serra High School, the alma mater of Tom Brady, posted a gem for #tbt last week – a video of Brady, likely 17-years-old, doing an interview with a local television station conducted by Dan Fouts:

The video is classic Brady, though his fashion sense certainly has gotten better over the years. He mentions his speed (of course), and that he wants to improve on it, but he also says everyone says he has a strong arm, and that he has a “pretty good work ethic.”

Brady was coming off a strong performance at nearby Cal’s summer football camp, and was rated as one of the six best high school quarterbacks in California at the time.

Our favorite part? The anchor at the beginning telling us that the video introduces you to players “you may be hearing about for years to come.”

Five Super Bowl wins, four Super Bowl MVP awards, two NFL MVPs, 12 Pro Bowl nods…yeah, we’ve been hearing about him for years.

