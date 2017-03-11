Washington's Sidney Jones injures left leg in workouts

FILE - In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Washington defensive back Sidney Jones runs during the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis. Jones, a potential first-round draft pick, injured his left leg during defensive back drills in pro day workouts at the University of Washington on Saturday, March 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Sidney Jones, a potential first-round draft pick, injured his left leg during defensive back drills in pro day workouts at the University of Washington on Saturday.

The Washington cornerback was performing one of his final drills of the session when he quickly pulled up and went down to the turf at the Dempsey Indoor Center.

As he was beginning to make a break out of his backpedal, Jones immediately began favoring his left leg and tumbled to the ground. Jones began to grab at the underside of his leg after coming to a stop.

He was helped to his feet by fellow defensive back Budda Baker and to the sideline by Washington head coach Chris Petersen.

After brief conversations on the sideline, Jones hopped on the back of a cart and was taken out of the building.

''It's really tough, just because Sidney's one of our best friends, all of our best friends, (and) he's a great prospect coming out,'' Baker said.

''Felt like he could have been the first corner and still can be the first corner off the draft board. The last drill, last thing you've got to do, and that happens. Definitely sad, but we know Sidney's strong and he's going to still be there.''

Jones elected to turn pro after his junior season at Washington. In three years, Jones was twice honored as a first-team All-Pac 12 conference selection.

Jones was the top cornerback for a Washington defense that led the Pac-12 with just 17.7 points per game allowed. He finished his Washington career with 145 tackles, eight interceptions and six forced fumbles in 40 games.