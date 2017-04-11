Washington's Galette arrested after fight in Mississippi

This is a 2016 photo of Junior Galette of the Washington Redskins NFL football team. This image reflects the Washington Redskins active roster as of Monday, June 13, 2016 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Washington Redskins linebacker Junior Galette has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to comply following a fight over the weekend in Mississippi.

Sgt. Jackie Rhodes, a Biloxi Police Department spokesman, says an officer saw the 29-year-old Galette strike another man during an altercation at a spring break event Friday night at MGM Park.

Rhodes says Galette was told to stop but fled on foot. The officer chased Galette, used a stun gun to subdue him and took him into custody.

Galette has missed the past two seasons because of Achilles tendon injuries.

The Redskins say they are aware of the incident and gathering more information. Galette's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declined to comment. A message seeking comment from a lawyer believed to be representing Galette wasn't immediately returned.

Galette also was arrested in 2015 after an alleged domestic dispute, though charges were eventually dropped. The NFL suspended Galette two games for violating the league's personal conduct policy.

---

