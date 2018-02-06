Washington welcomes home Georgia transfer QB Jacob Eason

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2017, file photo, Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason (10) stands along the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Kentucky in Athens, Ga. Eason said Friday, Jan, 12, he is leaving Georgia, an expected decision after he lost his starting job to freshman Jake Fromm. Eason made the announcement on his Twitter account. "Thank you UGA for an incredible two years," he wrote. "The memories and relationships I have made will truly last a lifetime. I will miss suiting up in red and black, but Athens will always be a place I can call home." (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SEATTLE (AP) -- Washington announced former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason is transferring to the Huskies.

Eason was a five-star recruit from Lake Stevens High School near Seattle. He signed with Georgia in 2016 and started as a freshman, but injured his knee in last season's opener and never could regain his starting job from freshman Jake Fromm. Georgia went to the national title game with Fromm and soon after Eason said he was transferring back home.

The day before signing day in college football, Washington made it official with a tweet . Eason passed for 2,458 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions in 16 games for Georgia.

He will have sit out this season to fulfil NCAA requirements, but he would be on target to replace senior Jake Browning in 2019.

---

