Mystics sign Kristi Toliver, pick up another 3-point shooter

The Washington Mystics signed free agent guard Kristi Toliver on Tuesday, giving them another outside threat.

The move caps a busy week for the Mystics, who traded for former league MVP Elena Delle Donne last Thursday. Washington traded away Kia Vaughn and Bria Hartley to clear salary cap space to sign Toliver.

''Adding Kristi Toliver to our team is another banner day in the reconstruction of our team,'' coach and general manager Mike Thibault said. ''We are excited for everything that Kristi brings to the Mystics, on and off the court. She is a proven championship winner at both the WNBA and collegiate level. Her point guard skills and leadership will be invaluable as we try to reach our goal of becoming an elite team.''

Toliver won a WNBA title last season with the Los Angeles Sparks. She grew up in Virginia and as a freshman led Maryland to a national championship in 2006.

''It excites me to have the opportunity to help create a winning culture with the Mystics,'' Toliver said. ''I've had great memories of the Washington, D.C., area, and I look forward to the challenge of being successful again and rejoining this community. There's no place like home.''

Toliver averaged 13.2 points last season for the Sparks, one point more than her career mark.

With Delle Donne, Toliver and Emma Meesseman, the Mystics have a strong young core that can shoot the 3-pointer well. The trio was first, third and fourth in 3-point shooting last season - all over 42 percent.

The Mystics, who are seeking their first championship, were 13-21 last season, missing the playoffs.