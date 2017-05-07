Washington Capitals stay alive, beat Penguins in Game 5

The Washington Capitals scored three goals in the third period of Saturday’s Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins to avoid elimination and get back in their series in a 4-2 win.

The Capitals were down 2-1 entering the final frame against the Pens. Washington is now down 3-2 in the series with Game 6 on Monday in Pittsburgh.

One of the biggest developments of Game 5 was Washington’s ability to get to Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, while the Capitals finally received high-end netminding from Braden Holtby.

Fleury allowed four goals on 32 shots on goal while Holtby made 20 saves on 22 shots on goal. Holtby didn’t allow a goal in the third period when his team needed him the most and made several point-blank saves.

The Capitals’ four goals were also the most they had scored against the Penguins in this postseason. Washington is trying to not be eliminated by the Penguins in the second-round for the second straight season.

The Capitals got their comeback started at the 2:49 mark of the third period, Washington forward Nicklas Backstrom fired a wrist shot past Fleury to tie the game at 2-2.

Then at the 7:20 mark of the third, Caps forward Evgeny Kuznetsov fired a bad angle shot past Fluery to give Washington a 3-2 lead.



Washington captain Alexander Ovechkin then scored his biggest goal of the series just 27 seconds later when he fired a shot in the slot past Fleury to put the team up 4-2.

Before the third, the game felt similar to previous contests with the Capitals outshooting the Penguins 18-10, but Pittsburgh cashing in on a majority of chances. Going into Saturday the Caps had outshot the Penguins every game this series, but had been outscored 14-9.

The Penguins got on the board first in the first period off a wrist shot by forward Carl Hagelin in the slot past Holtby’s glove at the 10:24 mark.

Washington forward Andre Burakovsky answered with his own wrister past Fleury at the 19:30 mark of the first to tie the game at 1-1.

Early in the second period the Penguins drew a power play on a hold by Caps forward Nate Schmidt and on the ensuing man-advantage Phil Kessel ripped a one timer past Holtby. This was just one of three shots on goal the Penguins took in the second frame.

The game was the first for Penguins captain Sidney Crosby after he suffered a concussion in Game 3. Crosby notched one assist, played 19:10 and won 68 percent of his faceoffs.

Saturday also featured Ovechkin on the third-line, a move that seemed to pay off for Washington. Burakovsky, who took Ovechkin’s spot on the first line also added an assist on Backstrom’s goal. Ovechkin’s goal was his first since Game 1 of this series.

