The Warriors won, but LeBron James remains undefeated

OAKLAND, Calif. — The 2017 NBA Finals often looked like the coronation of a champion that had been determined last July. The Golden State Warriors made good on the promise of adding Kevin Durant and then some, finishing with the NBA’s best record for the third straight season and falling one game short of a perfect postseason. Their clinching victory in Monday night’s Game 5 at Oracle Arena emphasized much of what makes them great — Kevin Durant’s scoring mastery, the versatility of Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, Stephen Curry’s ever-present shooting threat, and especially the totality of it all. They were as formidable, and inevitable, as everyone feared.

LeBron James and his teammates could be forgiven for wondering what the Warriors’ excellence means for their future. While the Cavaliers grew stronger as the series went on and very well could have entered Monday tied at 2-2 if not for a poor finish to Game 3, a five-game elimination makes an argument all by itself. The Cavs remain the class of the Eastern Conference by some distance, but Durant and the Warriors present a challenge unlike any other. In another dimension, the Cavs could be celebrating their third championships in a row. As is, they may have to settle for one especially dramatic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in 2016. It would remain one of the greatest accomplishments in NBA history, though an outlier all the more remarkable for all the other times Cleveland couldn’t beat the favorites.

If LeBron felt that historical weight in the aftermath of Monday’s season-ending loss, then he didn’t show it. In fact, he saw this series as something of a personal accomplishment.

LeBron James became the first player to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals. (AP) More

“I left everything on the floor every game, all five games,” he said. “So for me personally I have nothing to be — I have no reason to put my head down. I have no reason to look back at what I could have done or what I shouldn’t have done or what I could have done better for the team. I left everything I had out on the floor every single game for five games in this Finals, and you come up short.”

Only the most extreme James haters could argue against his greatness. Although he ultimately came up three wins short of his fourth championship, LeBron’s statistics add up to one of the greatest individual performances in NBA Finals history. His per-game numbers — 33.6 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists — constitute the first triple-double average in finals history, and he did it all while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and checking Durant or some other All-Star on the vast majority of defensive possessions. KD was a no-doubt series MVP, but take away the win-loss record and there’s little question LeBron was the best player in the series. After two series-opening losses in which he looked like a peripheral figure, James certainly left his imprint on the matchup.

Nevertheless, basketball standards dictate that a defeated superstar must engage in some amount of self-blame. LeBron has never stuck to that template, and that’s often made him a target for criticism. But after this loss, against a team considered so much better than the opposition for nearly a full year, his self-assured mindset came across as not just measured in the face of disappointment, but downright well-adjusted.

“I put in the work individually, in the film room, in my mind, my body every single day to prepare myself for whatever obstacle that this ball club entails,” he said. “Like I’ve always told myself, if you feel like you put in the work and you leave it out on the floor, then you can always push forward and not look backwards.”

