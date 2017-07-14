Why the Warriors said no to the Pacers' Paul George-for-Klay Thompson trade

Many in the NBA community were stunned when the Indiana Pacers traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder just before the start of the 2017 free agency period. The shock stemmed not from the fact that newly minted Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard would flip the franchise forward — that course of action seemed all but set in stone the second George made it clear that he did not intend to stay in Indianapolis after his current contract expires next summer — but rather from when Pritchard did so, and what he managed to net in return.

With all due respect to shooting guard Victor Oladipo and 2016 lottery pick power forward Domantas Sabonis, it felt like the Pacers should have been able to secure more for a four-time All-Star whose two-way perimeter talents are perfectly tailored for the way the game’s going. How exactly Pritchard came to rest on the Thunder’s package isn’t entirely clear, but it appears that — in the early stages, at least — he did have his sights set on a higher-level haul:

Before All-Star forward Paul George was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last month, the Indiana Pacers talked to the Golden State Warriors and offered him for Klay Thompson, a source told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

According to the source, Golden State said no to the offer, and the talks with Indiana ended there.

The NBA’s history is littered with fascinating proposed-but-unconsummated deals that might’ve shifted the league in one way or another — stuff like Kobe for LeBron, Kobe to Detroit, Charles Barkley for James Worthy, Scottie Pippen for Shawn Kemp, and Michael Jordan for any combination of five L.A. Clippers players and/or draft picks. Of more recent vintage, of course, there was the 2011 three-way blockbuster that would’ve sent Chris Paul to the Los Angeles Lakers, Pau Gasol to the Houston Rockets, and a package of Lamar Odom, Goran Dragic, Luis Scola, Kevin Martin and a 2012 first-round draft pick to the New Orleans Hornets … had then-Commissioner David Stern, acting as the governor of the league-controlled Hornets, not vetoed the deal for “basketball reasons,” dashing Lakers’ fans dreams of a partnership they believed would have resulted in more championships and setting in motion a redirection that landed CP3 in a Clipper uniform.

During a conversation with Wojnarowski after his arrival in Oklahoma City, George jokingly invoked Stern’s veto in discussing the possibility of adding him to the core of the defending NBA champs:

“Yeah, I think that would’ve been the Chris Paul-to-L.A. situation where they denied that trade,” George laughed. “Yeah, I was aware of it. I would’ve looked forward to it, of just being in a good situation and a chance to compete for a championship. But it didn’t happen. It’s still fun to team up with a special talent and have a chance to compete against that team.”

On one hand, it’s fun to imagine what the Warriors’ small-ball lineups would look like with George in Thompson’s place. Would George’s superior skills as a ball-handler, one-on-one scorer and individual creator trump the remarkable value of Thompson’s all-time shooting accuracy? As excellent as Klay’s been defensively, would George’s length, versatility and talent for slithering around screens be an even better fit in Golden State’s switching scheme? It’s hard to imagine a lineup being much more effective on both ends of the floor than the Warriors’ “Hamptons Five” unit was last year, but slotting in George alongside Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala just might fit the bill.

Ultimately, though, the deal never got off the ground — and, as Woj notes, that was due to a lack of interest from Golden State.

That’s not particularly surprising. For one thing, the Warriors love what Thompson brings on both ends of the court.