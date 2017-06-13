The Warriors racked up a $150,000 bill celebrating their title at the club

This should help Steve Kerr’s back feel better. (Instagram)

Kevin Durant admittedly drank “a couple too many beers” and Stephen Curry smoked a century-old cigar in the immediate aftermath of their Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals-clinching Game 5 victory.

And the party was just getting started.

Draymond Green let his teammates — and anyone else within ear shot or watching the celebration at home — know that the next stop on the champagne train was Harlot nightclub in San Francisco.


According to celebrity paparazzi sites TMZ and Terez Owens, the Warriors went through more than 80 bottles of champagne at the club, amassing a bill in excess of $150,000, including two custom-made six-liter “2017 Champions” Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rose bottles worth about $15,000 apiece:


This, after blowing through 300 bottles of champagne in the locker room after the title tilt:


We know not all the bubbly was consumed, because Green and Ian Clark sprayed the crowd with it:


The team arrived at Harlot well after midnight, led, of course, by noted party animal Steve Kerr:



Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz was there, too, so you know it was lit:


Rapper Too Short was there as well, so you can rest assure it was also extremely expletive-laden.

Curry, who was there with his wife Ayesha, seemed to be enjoying himself:




As was Klay Thompson:


Of all the pictures, videos and social media posts available in the early hours of the morning, Durant was nowhere to be seen, although the emcee did shout out his brother Tony. It’s unclear whether KD — who reportedly told a friend in the depths of Oracle Arena, “Yo, I’m drunk as [expletive] right now,” before wandering into a crowd of adoring fans wearing a pink shirt with a martini glass on the back and carrying his Finals MVP trophy — was in attendance at Harlot. And who could blame the man?


Next stop: The championship parade in Oakland. The city announced a procession starting on Broadway at 11th Street at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with a rally to follow at 12:15 p.m. at the south of end of Lake Merritt. A crowd of more than a million is expected. Proof the party is still just getting started.

– – – – – – –

Ben Rohrbach is a contributor for Ball Don’t Lie and Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at rohrbach_ben@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!