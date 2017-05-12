Warriors are a monumental favorite against Spurs in Western Conference Finals

Everyone knew the Warriors would be big favorites over the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. It was just a matter of how crazy the odds would be.

Well, the sportsbooks have made it more clear that the San Antonio has no chance to beat Golden State. Here's how the series shapes up in Vegas and at two offshore betting sites.

Las Vegas Sportsbook Warriors -1600 Spurs at +900

Bovada.lv Warriors -1200 Spurs +700

5Dimes.com Warriors -1060 Spurs +680

For those of you who are not gamblers, that means, at the Las Vegas Sportsbook, you'd have to put up $1,600 to win $100 on the Warriors to win the series. A $100 bet on San Antonio would result in a $900 payout.

So if you want to bet Golden State to take the series, go with 5Dimes for the lowest odds at -1060, and if you like the Spurs to pull off a crazy upset, get fat at the Las Vegas Sportsbook at +900.

The betting line of Game 1 of the series, which takes place Sunday in Golden State, opened with the Warriors as a 10.5-point favorite.